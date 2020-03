March 26 (Reuters) - Giorgio Fedon & Figli SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 65.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 66.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.16 PER SHARE

* ON COVID-19, EFFECTS HAD AN IMPACT ON PRODUCTION OF CHINESE PLANT DUE TO A SLOWDOWN OCCURRED IN FEBRUARY

* CORONAVIRUS MAY HAVE IMPACT ON 2020 H1 REVENUE

* ON COVID-19, COMPANY'S ACTIVITY TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL APRIL 3 IN LINE WITH ITALY'S DECREE ON COVID-19