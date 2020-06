BRIEF-Fed's balance sheet ticks up to $7.22 trillion - Fed data

June 11 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FED’S TOTAL BALANCE SHEET SIZE LITTLE CHANGED AT $7.22 TRLN ON JUNE 10 VERSUS $7.21 TRLN A WEEK EARLIER - FED DATA

* U.S. FED’S TREASURY HOLDINGS RISE TO $4.15 TRLN ON JUNE 10 FROM $4.13 TRLN WEEK BEFORE, MBS HOLDINGS LITTLE CHANGED AT $1.84 TRLN

* U.S. FED DISCOUNT WINDOW LOAN BALANCE FALLS TO $8.4 BILLION ON JUNE 10 FROM $11 BILLION A WEEK EARLIER

* U.S. FED’S PRIMARY DEALER CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE FALLS TO $5.83 BILLION ON JUNE 10 FROM $5.85 BILLION WEEK BEFORE

* U.S. FED’S MONEY MARKET MUTUAL FUND LIQUIDITY FACILITY BALANCE FALLS TO $26.98 BILLION ON JUNE 10 FROM $29.86 BILLION WEEK BEFORE

* U.S. FED’S PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM ASSETS RISE TO $56.98 BILLION ON JUNE 10 FROM $55.2 BILLION WEEK BEFORE

* U.S. FED’S COMMERCIAL PAPER FACILITY BALANCE LITTLE CHANGED AT $12.8 BILLION ON JUNE 10 FROM WEEK BEFORE

* U.S. FED’S CORPORATE CREDIT FACILITY LLC BALANCE RISES TO $37.4 BILLION ON JUNE 10 FROM $36.15 BILLION A WEEK EARLIER

* U.S. FED’S CENTRAL BANK LIQUIDITY SWAPS FALL TO $444.52 BILLION ON JUNE 10 FROM $446.95 BILLION WEEK BEFORE

* U.S. FED’S HOLDINGS OF SECURITIES IN MUNICIPAL LIQUIDITY FACILITY LLC LITTLE CHANGED AT $16.08 ON JUNE 10 FROM WEEK EARLIER

* U.S. FED'S HOLDINGS OF CMBS LITTLE CHANGED AT $9.11 BILLION ON JUNE 10 FROM WEEK EARLIER Source text for Eikon: here (Reporting by Dan Burns)