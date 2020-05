BRIEF-Fed's Bullard Warns Shutdown Could Lead To Lasting Economic Damage - WSJ Interview

May 1 (Reuters) -

* FED’S BULLARD WARNS SHUTDOWN COULD LEAD TO LASTING ECONOMIC DAMAGE - WSJ

* FED’S BULLARD SAYS TROUBLE IN ECONOMY “MOSTLY A SECOND QUARTER PHENOMENON, AND THEN WE’LL START TO RECOVER AND GET BACK TO NORMAL” IN H2 2020 - WSJ INTERVIEW

* FED’S BULLARD SAYS “THE SHUTDOWN POLICY IS A VERY BLUNT INSTRUMENT, IT’S A BLANKET POLICY, IT’S A ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL TYPE OF POLICY”- WSJ

* BULLARD SAYS TOO MANY PROBLEMS WILL START TO ACCRUE IF U.S. ECONOMY IS PAUSED FOR TOO LONG; BANKRUPTCIES, BUSINESS FAILURES WILL RISE - WSJ INTERVIEW

* FED'S BULLARD SAYS EVENTUALLY A "FAR MORE GRANULAR, FAR MORE RISK-BASED" APPROACH TO OPERATING THE ECONOMY WOULD BE NEEDED - WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/3fbQwxh