BRIEF-Fed‍​'s Kaplan says I see terminal funds rate about 2.5 pct- CNBC

Oct 6 (Reuters) -
* Fed’s Kaplan on CNBC says we knew September jobs number would be affected by the hurricanes
* Fed’s Kaplan on CNBC says I think labor markets are tightening
* Fed’s Kaplan on CNBC says I am open minded about December rate hike
* Fed’s Kaplan on CNBC says Fed can be patient on removing accommodations
* Fed’s Kaplan on CNBC says I see terminal funds rate about 2.5 percent
* Fed’s Kaplan on CNBC says demographic issues will worsen as time passes
* Fed’s Kaplan on CNBC says I think tax reform could help growth
* Fed’s Kaplan on CNBC says simple tax cut would give economy short term boost
* Fed’s Kaplan on CNBC says companies have far less pricing power today ]