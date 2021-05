BRIEF-Fed's Mester: Highlights from Q&A at Boston Economics Club

May 5 (Reuters) -

* FED’S MESTER: INFLATION IN NEAR TERM WILL RISE ABOVE 2%

* FED’S MESTER: FACTORS THAT HAVE KEPT INFLATION LOW HAVE NOT GONE AWAY IN THE PANDEMIC

* FED’S MESTER: TO SOME EXTENT WE WANT INFLATION EXPECTATIONS TO RISE A BIT BUT ANCHORED AT LEVEL CONSISTENT WITH OUR GOAL

* FED’S MESTER: NOT TOO CONCERNED THAT INFLATION WILL GET OUT OF HAND

* FED’S MESTER: ASKED ABOUT PURCHASES OF MORTGAGE-BONDS, SAYS WE WERE BUYING THESE BECAUSE OF DISRUPTIONS IN THE BOND MARKET

* FED’S MESTER: WE DID NOT WANT A FINANCIAL ISSUE ON TOP OF THE PANDEMIC

* FED’S MESTER: THESE DIFFER FROM MBS PURCHASES IN THE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL CRISIS, WHICH WAS CENTERED ON THE HOUSING MARKET

* FED’S MESTER: SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES IN THE CLEVELAND DISTRICT ARE ACCENTUATED BECAUSE OF HEAVY PRESENCE OF AUTO INDUSTRY