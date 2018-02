Feb 23 (Reuters) - Feed One Co Ltd

* Says unit Yokohama Meat Center, which is engaged in meat making and sale, will merge with unit Mikawa-chikusan Kogyo, effective July 1

* Says unit Mikawa-chikusan Kogyo will be dissolved after merger

* Says it will transfer meat purchasing and sales business to unit Yokohama Meat Center, effective July 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pvMD86

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)