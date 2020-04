BRIEF-Feelgood Svenska Adapts Resources To Current Demand Situation

April 20 (Reuters) - Feelgood Svenska AB (publ):

* BECAUSE OF SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS AND ITS CONSEQUENCES DECIDES TO ADAPT RESOURCES TO CURRENT DEMAND SITUATION

* TWO HUNDRED EMPLOYEES TO GET SHORT-TERM LEAVE FROM APRIL 27 FOR TWO MONTHS WITH POSSIBILITY OF EXTENSION

* WE BELIEVE THAT DEMAND SITUATION HAS POSSIBILITY TO IMPROVE AFTER HOLIDAY PERIOD

* PROVIDES PERSONAL RESOURCES TO PUBLIC HEALTH CARE

* AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED WITH HEALTH CARE SERVICES STOCKHOLM COUNTY (SLSO) WHICH MEANS CO’S STAFF HELPS WITH PUBLIC HEALTH CARE; DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH SEVERAL REGIONS ON SIMILAR AGREEMENTS

* OUR DIGITAL SOLUTIONS SERVICE OFFERINGS HAVE RECEIVED VERY STRONG INCREASE IN DEMAND