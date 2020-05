May 13 (Reuters) - Feelgood Svenska AB (publ):

* FEELGOOD SVENSKA AB (PUBL) APPOINTS NEW ACTING CFO

* CURRENT CFO FREDRIK BISTER REMAINS EMPLOYED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

* DURING THE TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL A PERMANENT SOLUTION IS COMPLETED, EVA MODNER WILL ASSUME THE ROLE OF ACTING CFO FROM MAY 13, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)