March 27 (Reuters) - Feelgood Svenska AB (publ):

* FEELGOOD SVENSKA AB (PUBL) - SEES INCREASED DEMAND FOR DIGITAL DELIVERIES

* FEELGOOD SVENSKA AB (PUBL) - NOTES A DECREASE IN ORDER STATUS SINCE THE MIDDLE OF MARCH

* FEELGOOD SVENSKA AB (PUBL) - TO CONSIDER SHORT TERM LAYOFFS

* FEELGOOD SVENSKA AB (PUBL) - OVERALL, FEELGOOD IS AFFECTED BY BOTH POSITIVE AND NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON EARNINGS AS OF END OF Q1