BRIEF-Feintool 9-month Net Sales Down At CHF 486.4 Mln

Oct 29 (Reuters) - FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* REG-NINE-MONTH RESULTS 2019: DECLINE IN NET SALES IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

* FEINTOOL’S NET SALES FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR FELL BY 4.7% IN COMPARISON TO PREVIOUS YEAR (BY 3.7% IN LOCAL CURRENCY) TO CHF 486.4 MILLION

* DUE TO EXISTING POLITICAL AND INCREASING ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES, FEINTOOL EXPECTS THESE TO HAVE A DEPRESSIVE IMPACT ON ANTICIPATED NET SALES IN ALL REGIONS AND MARKETS