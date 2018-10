Oct 30 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG:

* 9-MONTH NET SALES UP 13.4% (IN LOCAL CURRENCY BY 11.0%) TO CHF 510.4 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: NET SALES OF BETWEEN CHF 670 MILLION AND CHF 700 MILLION

* SEES EBIT MARGIN SIMILAR TO THAT OF FIRST HALF OF 2018