Oct 31 (Reuters) - FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG:

* Q3 ‍SALES WERE UP 10.8% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR (IN LOCAL CURRENCY +9.5%)​

* OUTLOOK 2017: ‍TOTAL OF CHF 580 MILLION TO CHF 600 MILLION IN SALES EXPECTED​

* OUTLOOK 2017: ‍EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 7.6% ARE EXPECTED​

* 9-MONTH ‍SALES UP BY 8.0% (IN LOCAL CURRENCY BY 8.1%) TO CHF 450.2 MILLION​