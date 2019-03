March 5 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG:

* NET SALES GREW BY 11 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR IN 2018 TO REACH CHF 680 MILLION

* FY GROUP RESULT OF CHF 30.5 MILLION OVERALL

* TO PROPOSE IT PAY A DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.00 PER FEINTOOL SHARE FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS

* EXPECTS NET SALES OF BETWEEN CHF 690 AND 730 MILLION FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2019: EXPECTS SLIGHTLY HIGHER EBIT THAN IN 2018.