March 6 (Reuters) - FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* SALES INCREASED IN 2017 TO CHF 612.3 MILLION

* FY EBIT INCREASED BY 15.7% IN LOCAL CURRENCY, TO MORE THAN CHF 46.3 MILLION

* FY NET INCOME OF CHF 27.7 MILLION OVERALL

* EXPECTS 2018 SALES OF CHF 630 TO 650 MILLION AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF 7.5 TO 8.0%

* SAYS PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.00 PER SHARE FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS