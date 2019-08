Aug 21 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG:

* SLIGHT DECLINE IN REVENUE IN FIRST HALF OF 2019, FALLING BY 1.6 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR TO CHF 332 MILLION

* H1 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO CHF 34.8 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT A SUSTAINED POSITIVE NET RESULT FOR THE ENTIRE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR