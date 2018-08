BRIEF-Feintool International Holding H1 Group Result At CHF 16.9 Mln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* H1 NET SALES BY 13.6 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 337.3 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING EARNINGS (EBIT) INCREASED BY 14.4% TO CHF 25.7 MILLION

* H1 GROUP RESULT AMOUNTED TO CHF 16.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 14.0 MILLION)

* EXPECTS POSITIVE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT TO CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

* FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING - EXPECT TO SEE NET SALES OF BETWEEN CHF 670 MILLION AND CHF 700 MILLION AND AN EBIT MARGIN SIMILAR TO THAT OF H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)