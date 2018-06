June 28 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG :

* FEINTOOL IS INVESTING IN GROWTH MARKET OF E-MOBILITY

* WITH ACQUISITION OF GERMAN STANZ- UND LASERTECHNIK GMBH, FEINTOOL IS EXPANDING ITS STRATEGIC BUSINESS AREAS

* NET SALES OF STANZ- UND LASERTECHNIK JESSEN GMBH WAS AROUND 37 MILLION EUROS IN 2017