April 30 (Reuters) - FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* FIRST QUARTER OF 2019 - NET SALES GREW DUE TO ACQUISITION

* Q1 NET SALES OF CHF 174 MILLION

* EXPECTS NET RESULT TO REMAIN POSITIVE IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* SEES FURTHER GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN NEXT FEW YEARS