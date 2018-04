April 24 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG :

* Q1 NET SALES OF CHF 161.3 MILLION, SIGNIFYING GROWTH IN THE REPORTING CURRENCY OF 11.2%

* SEES FY 2018 NET SALES OF CHF 630 TO 650 MILLION AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF 7.5 TO 8%.