BRIEF-Feintool International Sees Sales In 2020 To Match Previous Yr's Level

March 3 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG:

* FY NET PROFIT 10.7 MILLION CHF

* GROUPS’S FY OPERATING MARGIN STOOD AT 3.0% AND NET INCOME AT CHF 10.7 MILLION

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) OF CHF 18.9 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO AN EBIT MARGIN OF 3.0%

* FY NET SALES FELL BY 6.9% TO CHF 632.7 MILLION; EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) TOTALED CHF 18.9 MILLION

* WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.00 PER FEINTOOL SHARE

* ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTIES WILL CONTINUE DURING 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXPECTS SALES IN 2020 TO MATCH PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* 2020 PROFITABILITY IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE