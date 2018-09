BRIEF-Feintool Launches A Placement Of Up To 451,871 New Shares

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG :

* REG-FEINTOOL LAUNCHES A PLACEMENT OF UP TO 451,871 NEW SHARES THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

* NET PROCEEDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE USED TO PARTIALLY RE-FINANCE ACQUISITION OF STANZWERK JESSEN GMBH

* FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING - MAIN SHAREHOLDER, ARTEMIS BETEILIGUNGEN I AG, COMMITTED TO PURCHASE NEW SHARES AT OFFER PRICE PROPORTIONALLY TO ITS SHAREHOLDING OF 50.32%