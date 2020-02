Feb 25 (Reuters) - FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* FEINTOOL OFFERS ELECTRIC MOTOR COMPONENTS FOR ASIAN MARKET

* WILL OFFER ELECTRO LAMINATION COMPONENTS FOR ELECTRIC MOTORS NOT ONLY IN GERMANY, BUT ALSO IN HIGH-POTENTIAL CHINESE MARKET AS OF 2020

* FIRST PRODUCTION LINES ARE BEING SET UP AT FEINTOOL’S EXISTING PLANT IN TAICANG, CLOSE TO SHANGHAI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)