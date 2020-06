June 30 (Reuters) - FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* SECURES FURTHER FINANCIAL RESOURCES

* HAS INCREASED LOAN AGREEMENT WITH ITS SIX PRINCIPAL BANKS IN SWITZERLAND AND GERMANY

* CONTRACT, SIGNED ON JUNE 29, RUNS UNTIL SUMMER 2023 AND ENSURES OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)