March 26 (Reuters) - Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB131.7 MILLION, DOWN 30.0%

* FY LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB377.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS RMB151.0 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS TO LAUNCH 10 GAMES IN TOTAL IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: