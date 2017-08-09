FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.26
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Felcor Lodging Trust Inc

* Felcor reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.26

* Qtrly ‍net loss attributable to felcor common stockholders $0.06 per share​

* Special meeting to approve merger with RLJ scheduled for August 15​

* Qtrly ‍same-store revpar was $161.98 compared to $163.62 for same period in 2016​

* Due to pending merger with RLJ, co is not providing any further updates to guidance for remainder of year​

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net loss in quarter includes a $10.3 million impairment charge, reflecting further basis reduction for two hotels held for sale at June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

