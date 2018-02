Feb 23 (Reuters) - Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ‍76.6 ​MILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE 4.28 BILLION RGT

* YEAR-AGO QTRLY PROFIT 112.5 MILLION RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REVENUE 5.15 BILLION RGT

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS TO INCREASE THIS YEAR’S FFB PRODUCTION BY 9% TO 4.85 MILLION MT‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2ENLCEg) Further company coverage: