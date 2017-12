Dec 27 (Reuters) - Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd :

* NOV CRUDE PALM OIL PRODUCTION 287,369 MT; PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 73,594 MT‍​

* NOVEMBER FRESH FRUIT BUNCHES PRODUCTION WAS 390,762 MT; NOV RUBBER PRODUCTION WAS 274,951 KG‍​