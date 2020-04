April 3 (Reuters) - Fellow Finance Oyj:

* ESTIMATES THAT NEW 10% LIMIT WOULD CUT CURRENT INTERMEDIATED LOAN VOLUME BY ABOUT 50% VERSUS LOAN VOLUME OF MARCH 2020

* IF REQUIRED INTEREST RATES BY INVESTORS IN A RISK CLASS WITH A CURRENT INTEREST RATE LEVEL OF 12% WOULD DECREASE TO UP TO 10%

* IF INTEREST RATES BY INVESTORS IN A RISK CLASS DECREASE TO UP TO 10%, CO SEES TO BE ABLE TO INTERMEDIATE AROUND 80% OF CURRENT LOAN VOLUME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)