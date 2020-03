BRIEF-Fellow Finance Withdraws Guidance For 2020

March 25 (Reuters) - Fellow Finance Oyj:

* FELLOW FINANCE WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK HAS CHANGED BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT, WEAKENED VISIBILITY AND IS LIKELY TO WEAKEN FELLOW FINANCE’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2020

* IN CURRENT RAPIDLY EVOLVING AND CHANGING SITUATION IT IS TOO EARLY TO MAKE RELIABLE AND SPECIFIC ESTIMATES FOR A NEW ADJUSTED GUIDANCE.

* GUIDANCE WILL BE ISSUED WHEN VISIBILITY FOR FUTURE IS BETTER.