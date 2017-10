Oct 24 (Reuters) - Fenix Outdoor International Ag

* Fenix outdoor international ag q3 ‍total income of group was teur 172 362 (147 869), an increase of 16,6 %​

* Fenix outdoor international ag q3 ‍operating profit of group was teur 41 505 (31 520), an increase of 31,7 %

* Says online business accounts for about 10 pct of total sales

* Says given reasonable weather conditions we will do allright in Q4 ​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)