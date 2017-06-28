FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Fenix Parts provides update on Nasdaq listing and Forbearance Agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 1:27 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Fenix Parts provides update on Nasdaq listing and Forbearance Agreement

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Fenix Parts Inc

* Fenix Parts provides update on Nasdaq listing and Forbearance Agreement

* Fenix Parts Inc - Announced an amendment to Forbearance Agreement to credit facility with BMO Harris Bank N.A. and its Canadian Affiliate, Bank Of Montreal.

* Fenix Parts-Amended Forbearance Agreement also permits co to add qtrly interest payment otherwise due for Q2, to principal amount of debt outstanding

* Fenix Parts - Forbearance Agreement also permits co to defer a $250,000 principal payment that was due on June 30, 2017 to end of Forbearance period

* Fenix Parts Inc - Lenders have agreed to refrain from exercising rights and remedies under credit facility with respect to co's non-compliance with applicable financial covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.