BRIEF-Fennec announces preliminary results of SIOPEL 6 study on PEDMARK to be presented at SIOP meeting
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 4:32 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fennec announces preliminary results of SIOPEL 6 study on PEDMARK to be presented at SIOP meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Fennec announces preliminary results of SIOPEL 6 study on PEDMARK(sodium thiosulfate) to be presented at the 49th Congress of the International Society Of Pediatric Oncology (SIOP) 2017 meeting

* Says ‍SIOPEL 6 shows that addition of sodium thiosulfate significantly reduces incidence of cisplatin-induced hearing loss

* Says ‍combination of cis+sts was generally well tolerated​

* Says ‍randomised phase III trial shows addition of sodium thiosulfate significantly reduces incidence of cisplatin-induced hearing loss​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

