June 26 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO INCREASE EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH LIFE SCIENCES GROUP

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INCREASING SIZE OF FACILITY FROM $12.5 MILLION TO $18 MILLION