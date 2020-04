April 13 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA FILING ACCEPTANCE AND PRIORITY REVIEW OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR PEDMARK™

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW AND SETS A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) TARGET ACTION DATE OF AUGUST 10, 2020