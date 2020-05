May 14 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.19 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FDA SET A PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR PEDMARK(TM) OF AUGUST 10, 2020

* COMMERCIAL READINESS ACTIVITIES ARE UNDERWAY IN U.S.