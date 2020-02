Feb 11 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ROLLING SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR PEDMARK™ AND ALSO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS - IF PEDMARK IS GRANTED A PRIORITY REVIEW, PDUFA DATE IS EXPECTED IN Q3 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: