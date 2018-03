March 21 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION BY FDA FOR PEDMARK

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS- U.S. FDA GRANTED PEDMARK FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR PREVENTION OF CISPLATIN-RELATED OTOTOXICITY IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH SR-HB