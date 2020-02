BRIEF-Fennec Pharmaceuticals Says If Pedmark Is Granted A Priority Review, Prescription Drug User Fee Act Action Date Is Expected In Q3 Of 2020

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FENNEC PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IF PEDMARK IS GRANTED A PRIORITY REVIEW, PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE IS EXPECTED IN Q3 OF 2020

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMMERCIAL READINESS ACTIVITIES IN U.S. UNDERWAY FOR POTENTIAL LAUNCH OF PEDMARK, IF APPROVED, IN H2 2020

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS - CO HAS $13.7 MILLION & NO DEBT AND OPTION TO ACCESS $12.5 MILLION IN DEBT FINANCING UPON NDA APPROVAL OF PEDMARK

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS - BELIEVES CASH ON HAND AS OF DEC 31, 2019, WITH LOAN FACILITY TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF PEDMARK IN H2 2020

* FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: