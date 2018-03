BRIEF-Fennec Says Phase 3 SIOPEL 6 Study Met Primary Endpoint

March 26 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FENNEC PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* PHASE 3 SIOPEL 6 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* FENNEC - SIOPEL 6 STUDY SHOWED ADDITION OF STS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES INCIDENCE OF CISPLATIN-INDUCED HEARING LOSS WITHOUT EVIDENCE OF TUMOR PROTECTION

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.15​

* FENNEC - ‍BELIEVES CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS ON HAND AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PLANNED COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF PEDMARK (TM) IN H2 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: