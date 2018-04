April 25 (Reuters) - Fenner Plc:

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 28.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 13.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO 354.1 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 2.1 PENCEPER SHARE

* ACQUISITION OF FENNER PLC BY MICHELIN IS EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT ON 31 MAY 2018