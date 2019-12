BRIEF-Fergene's Bladder Cancer Therapy Trial Meets Main Goal In Late-Stage Study

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc:

* FERGENE ANNOUNCES PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY OF NADOFARAGENE FIRADENOVEC MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH MORE THAN HALF OF PATIENTS WITH HIGH-GRADE NON-MUSCLE INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER (CIS ± TA/T1) ACHIEVING A COMPLETE RESPONSE AT THREE MONTHS

* FERGENE, A NEW GENE THERAPY COMPANY FORMED BY FERRING PHARMACEUTICALS AND BLACKSTONE LIFE SCIENCES, SAYS STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* FERGENE SAYS STUDY CLINICAL RESULTS ALSO SUPPORT A FAVORABLE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE FOR NADOFARAGENE FIRADENOVEC