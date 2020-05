BRIEF-Ferguson Says Trading Volumes Were Lower In April Due To Impact Of Covid-19

May 13 (Reuters) - Ferguson PLC:

* Q3 2020 TRADING UPDATE

* TRADING VOLUMES WERE LOWER IN APRIL AS A RESULT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 VIRUS PANDEMIC

* IN US REVENUE DECLINE IN APRIL WAS 9.3%

* WATERWORKS GREW REVENUE BY 8.5% IN APRIL BENEFITING FROM FEWER RESTRICTIONS

* IN MARKETS WHERE THERE HAS BEEN A DECLINE IN REVENUE WE ARE IMPLEMENTING A COMBINATION OF REDUCED ASSOCIATE HOURS AND TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS

* INTRODUCED A NUMBER OF MEASURES TO PROTECT ITS CASH POSITION INCLUDING SUSPENDING $500 MILLION SHARE BUY BACK

* PAUSING CURRENT M&A ACTIVITY, WITHDRAWING INTERIM DIVIDEND AND REDUCING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2019/20 TO AROUND $280-300 MILLION

* AS AT 30 APRIL 2020 GROUP HAD $3.1 BILLION OF AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

* GENERATED REVENUE IN ONGOING BUSINESSES OF $4,750 MILLION IN Q3, 0.9% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR OR 1.7% BEHIND ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

* GROSS MARGINS WERE 40 BASIS POINTS LOWER AT 29.8% IN QUARTER WITH UNDERLYING TRADING PROFIT OF $334 MILLION, $5 MILLION BEHIND LAST YEAR

* DUE TO DYNAMIC SITUATION UNFOLDING WITH COVID-19 COMPANY HAS WITHDRAWN FORMAL GUIDANCE

