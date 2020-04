BRIEF-Fermentalg FY Consolidated Net Loss Widens To 17.3 Million Euros

April 1 (Reuters) - FERMENTALG SA:

* 2019 RESULTS

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS EUR 17.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS AFTER SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS AND NON-RECURRING ELEMENTS EUR 13.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 7.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, THE LIBOURNE SITE HAS BEEN CLOSED

* CONFIRMATION OF MEDIUM-TERM AMBITIONS FOR INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT DESPITE UNCERTAINTIES LINKED TO COVID-19 CRISIS

* COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY DISRUPTED BY CANCELLATIONS OF TRADE SHOWS, LIMITATION OF TRAVEL AND ACTIVITY REDUCED IN MANY COUNTRIES

* CONSEQUENCES ON LAUNCHES OF PROJECTS OR PRODUCTS PLANNED BY PROSPECTS AND CUSTOMERS CURRENTLY UNDETERMINED, BUT COULD IMPACT SALES IN 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS DIFFICULT TODAY TO QUANTIFY THE IMPACTS OF THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON THE COMPANY'S ACTIVITY FOR THE YEAR 2020