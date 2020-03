BRIEF-Fermiere Du Casino Municipal Cannes Ordered Closure Of All Non-Essential Establishments

March 17 (Reuters) - FERMIERE DU CASINO MUNICIPAL CANNES SA :

* DECIDED TO TAKE CAUTIOUS AND RESPONSIBLE APPROACH AND TO AMEND CONSEQUENTLY, UNANIMOUSLY, DRAFT TEXT OF RESOLUTIONS ON THE SECOND RESOLUTION, IN ORDER TO PROPOSE NOT TO PROCEED WITH THE DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS AND TO ALLOCATE THE ENTIRE PROFIT FOR THE YEAR IN RETAINED EARNINGS

* THE DECREE OF MARCH 14, 2020 HAVING ORDERED THE CLOSURE OF ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ESTABLISHMENTS REQUIRES US TO CLOSE ALL OUR ESTABLISHMENTS OTHER THAN HOTELS (CASINO, BEACH, BAR, RESTAURANT) UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* FOLLOW DEVELOPMENTS DAY BY DAY AND WORK WITH PROFESSIONAL UNIONS TO IMPLEMENTATION OF ACCOMPANYING MEASURES ANNOUNCED BY AUTHORITIES

* TRANSITION TO PHASE 3 OF EPIDEMIC AND HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR TEAMS AND CUSTOMERS ALSO IMPOSE CLOSURE, IN ADDITION TO THE GRAY HOTEL OF ALBION, OF THE MAJESTIC HOTEL FROM MARCH 17 AND THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE OPENING OF THE CARL GUSTAF HOTEL (SAINT BARTHÉLEMY) Source text : bit.ly/2QprxvN Further company coverage: