March 8 (Reuters) - Salvatore Ferragamo Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo tell analysts at a post-results conference call:

* HIS INTERIM ROLE TO LAST AS LITTLE AS POSSIBLE BUT COMPANY WANTS TO TAKE TIME NECESSARY TO FIND RIGHT PERSON TO REPLACE CEO POLETTO

* NEXT CEO WILL KEEP UP POLETTO’S WORK, THERE WILL BE NO MANAGEMENT RESHUFFLE, COMPANY HAS GREAT POTENTIAL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)