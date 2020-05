May 4 (Reuters) - Ferrari NV CEO Louis Camilleri tells analysts on a post-results conference call:

* CO WANTS TO END YEAR WITH VERY STRONG ORDER BOOK, THAT WILL DICTATE DELIVERIES IN 2021

* CO IN POSITION TO RECOVER LOST PRODUCTION, IT WILL ALL DEPEND ON ORDER BOOK

* “NO RED LIGHT IS FLASHING” IN ANY GEOGRAPHIC AREA AT THE MOMENT

* DOES NOT ENVISAGE HUGE ISSUES ON THE SUPPLY CHAIN

* Q2 WILL BE "VERY WEAK"