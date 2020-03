March 9 (Reuters) - Ferrari NV says :

* CONFIRMS OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY FOLLOWING APPROVAL BY GOVERNMENT OF QUARANTINE MEASURES TO REIN IN CORONAVIRUS CONTAGION

* HAS ACTIVATED ALL MEASURES NECESSARY FOR EMPLOYEES TO CONTINUE WORKING IN BEST CONDITIONS

* CONTINUITY IS SUBJECT TO THAT OF SUPPLIERS, WITH WHOM THEY ARE IN CONSTANT CONTACT

* IS READY TO ADAPT ITS SECURITY MEASURES WITHY REGARD TO EVOLVING SITUATION OF CORONAVIRUS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome newsroom)