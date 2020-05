May 4 (Reuters) - Ferrari NV CEO Louis Camilleri told analysts on a conference call:

* CO IN RELATIVELY GOOD SHAPE AND CAN WITHSTAND A PROLONGED DOWNTURN

* ORDER BOOK EXTENDS WELL BEYOND 12 MONTHS

* CO IS YET TO WITNESS ANY UNTOWARD OR ALARMING ORDER CANCELLATION BUT TOO EARLY TO COME TO A FINAL CONCLUSION

* F1 SIGNIFICANT LOSSES SHOULD BE SHORT LIVED AND CURTAILED TO 2020

* HIGH END OF NEW GUIDANCE IMPLIES REVENUES TO GROW AROUND 10%, EBITDA AROUND 15% IN H2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)