BRIEF-Ferrari may develop utility vehicle, won't compromise exclusive status - CEO
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ferrari may develop utility vehicle, won't compromise exclusive status - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ferrari Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:

* rules out SUV for Ferrari “you will have to shoot me first”, but says can imagine utility vehicle for group in “Ferrari style”

* if group pushes for utility vehicle, it will be of a caliber that doesn’t compromise exclusive status

* Maranello plant could theoretically double production volumes but group would not push towards that if it compromises exclusivity status

* expansion of vehicle portfolio will focus on developing other models that are less technologically extreme, idea is not to introduce lower-price models

* approaching volume limit of cars it can sell with current portfolio without compromising exclusivity

* development of luxury strategy beyond cars will take time, to brief investors in early 2018 on that strategy to 2022 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

