BRIEF-Ferrari Q1 Adj. EBITDA At EUR 317 Mln

May 4 (Reuters) - Ferrari NV:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 317 MILLION VERSUS EUR 322 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 932 MILLION VERSUS EUR 951 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 166 MILLION VERSUS EUR 170 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* UPDATES 2020 GUIDANCE

* NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT AT END-MARCH AT EUR 401 MILLION

* SEES IN 2020 ADJUSTED. EBITDA: EURO 1.05-1.20 BILLION (FROM EURO 1.38-1.43 BILLION)

* SEES IN 2020 NET REVENUES: EURO 3.4-3.6 BILLION (FROM > EURO 4.1 BILLION)

* SEES IN 2020 INDUSTRIAL FREE CASH FLOW: EURO 0.1-0.2 BILLION (FROM ≥ EURO 0.4 BILLION)

* SEES IN 2020 ADJUSTED. DILUTED EPS: EURO 2.4-3.1 PER SHARE (FROM EURO 3.90-3.95 PER SHARE)

* SEES IN 2020 ADJUSTED. EBIT: EURO 0.6-0.8 BILLION (FROM EURO 0.95-1.0 BILLION)

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 EXPECTED MAINLY IN Q2 2020

* FROM 4 MAY FERRARI WILL GRADUALLY RESTART PLANTS IN MARANELLO AND MODENA, WHICH WILL BE ABLE TO RETURN TO FULL PRODUCTION FROM FRIDAY 8 MAY

* POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 FORMULA 1 IS IMPACTING SPONSORSHIP AND COMMERCIAL REVENUES

* DUE TO SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTIES RELATING TO POTENTIAL SECOND COVID-19 WAVE, SUCH SCENARIO WAS NOT CONSIDERED

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES PROJECTED FOR 2020 REDUCED TO APPROXIMATELY EURO 750 MILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES PROJECTED FOR 2020 REDUCED TO APPROXIMATELY EURO 750 MILLION

* 2020 GUIDANCE REFLECTS IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND PROVIDES FOR HARSH REDUCTION IN FORMULA 1, BRAND AND MASERATI ENGINES' REVENUES AND EARNINGS